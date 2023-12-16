Win Stuff
Jones County deputies to provide house checks

Jones County deputies dropping 'round by during holidays.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The holidays can see a spike in thefts and break-ins since burglars know that many families vacation during this time, leaving their houses unattended or filled with expensive gifts.

Lieutenant J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve seen this situation many times before.

“Unfortunately, residents do get broken into all year round, but we see an increase this time of year,” Carter. said.

Research said about one million burglaries take place in America each year and 83,000 of those are during the Christmas holiday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is trying to decrease that number by watching out for homes while residents are away.

Carter said deputies are making it their mission to stop and check for suspicious activity. To be included in the patrol, and all that has to be done is phone JCSD with a name and address.

“We will do extra patrol through the day shift and night shift at those particular residences, just to add a safety precaution, even if you have cameras or you don’t,” Carter said.

There’s no charge for the service, but deputies also encourage you to keep your doors locked, and maybe invest in security cameras and alarm systems.

The house checks are not only during the holiday time, but something the department does year-round.

To sign up, call (601) 425-3147 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and about the house-safety check program.

