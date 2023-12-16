‘Hope for Jay’ gift giveaway reaches Hattiesburg High

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit made Christmas a little more special for Hattiesburg High students with disabilities.

Executive Director Bridgette Lang created “Hope For Jay,” a non-profit that helps enable families to know their legal rights if they have special needs kids in school.

The organization is named after Lang’s son, who has special needs.

Friday was the organization’s third annual “Holi-Jay Giveaway.”

Gifts and lunch were handed out to all of Jay’s Hattiesburg High School classmates.

“Just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces all together, and them remembering from year to year, ‘Oh, Ms. Bridgette are you going to bring those gifts again? Ms. Bridgette, are you cooking the food this time?’” Lang said.

“I mean it’s awesome. I hope that it makes them feel important and that it doesn’t matter that they’re different, and it’s okay to be different, and if nobody else cares, I care.”

Lang also stopped by N.R. Burger Middle School to deliver gifts there as well.

