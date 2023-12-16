Honey Island Clydesdales provide carriage rides for Columbia Christmas visitors

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas just around the corner, the City of Columbia has ramped up its weekend Christmas celebrations.

“They don’t have the ice (rinks) this year, but everything is still wonderful,” said Kim McKnight of McComb. “Everybody that’s here is still just as nice and courteous and it’s a great atmosphere.”

On weekends, you can see lots of different Christmas displays, enjoy some food and carnival rides and take a journey on “The Grinch Train.”

And on Friday and Saturday, visitors could experience an old-fashioned carriage ride, provided by the Honey Island Clydesdales.

The carriage rides are raising money for the Columbia Fire Department.

“We love it when we come to Columbia,” said Clay Harper, Honey Island Clydesdales owner/operator/driver.

“We come to Columbia three times, for the parade and two times for the carriage rides, so we love it here.”

Christmas shopping in downtown Columbia might appeal to some, while others may prefer just to view all the lights and decorations, for free.

“You don’t have to spend a dollar to get in, for admission, or anything, just to come by here and hang out and see the lights, listen to the music and enjoy mingling with other people from the community,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said.

The weekend activities also include live nativity presentations and fireworks shows.

“I love it, it’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful, it’s something to do,” said Patricia Shaffer, of Tylertown. “I miss the ice rinks, but I’m liking what I’ve seen so far.”

For more details on the Columbia Christmas celebration, visit www.visitcolumbiams.com.

