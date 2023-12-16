Hattiesburg police chief reflects on career ahead of January retirement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is preparing to fill some big shoes after long-time Chief Peggy Sealy announced that she’d be hanging up her hat and badge.

Sealy got her start in law enforcement back in 1988, as a meter maid in downtown Hattiesburg.

In 1992, Sealy made the decision to join the Hattiesburg Police Academy.

“Bunch of great people, friendly,” Sealy said. “So, that inspired me to stay longer, I had other opportunities to leave for other state jobs, but Hattiesburg’s my home.”

In the years since, Sealy has worked in various capacities, including patrol, special operations, criminal investigations, academy instruction, internal affairs, accreditation and administration.

In 2021, she was sworn in as Hattiesburg’s first female police chief, after being appointed assistant chief in 2017.

Sealy said the title isn’t one she thinks about a lot.

“I’m a sworn police officer first,” Sealy said. “I serve the citizens first in that capacity as a police officer.

“Second, I’m the chief. But it’s something I’ve never bragged on or boasted on.”

Capt. Allen Murray has worked with Sealy for the past 18 years.

Murray said Sealy always has been an active leader, guiding her team from the “front, not the back.”

“She identifies your skills, your wills, even your capabilities,” said Murray. “She puts you to use. So, that’s what motivates me the most with her.”

Though Sealy’s accomplished much, including helping secure one of the largest officer pay raises in department history, she said she’s proudest of what she’s been able to do for the community.

“This past summer was one of our biggest summer programs, and that’s something I’d like for us to continue to build on,” said Sealy.

Sgt. Sheryl Patterson was just a student when she met Sealy.

Patterson said they’re now like family.

“She’s been instrumental in my career since the beginning,” Patterson said. “She was there to pin my badge on me at graduation in 2014 when I graduated the academy,” said Patterson. “She’s been a mentor ever since then.”

As for how she plans to spend her retirement, Sealy said she wants to spend more time with her family.

She said she hopes HPD continues to maintain transparency with the community, as well as accountability.

“Main thing is holding yourself to a higher standard, never letting somebody else bring you down, to jeopardize something that could be good,” said Sealy.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the position has yet to be filled, but city leaders will be searching extensively over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.