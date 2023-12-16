Glory House store helped hundreds of children get presents for Christmas

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past several years, The Glory House has had a store to help underprivileged children in Laurel receive toys and necessities for Christmas.

“We have grown this year to the point we’re over 400 kids that we have ministered to, and the kids are why we do it,” said George Gavin, a Glory House volunteer for the past seven years.

“It’s thrilling to them, but it is a tremendous blessing to us to be able to help, especially to that many kids that are needy in our community.”

Volunteers for the event said they continue to come year after year because of who they will be helping.

“I have four grandkids, and I realize how much I love them, and I wanted to share that joy with other people” Gavin said.

Hundreds of presents were wrapped and given to families who came through the doors. Volunteers helped to spread the Gospel along the way.

Friday even made volunteers realize what the event was all about.

“Knowing that we’ve helped people who desperately need to be helped,” volunteer Sandy Nunn said. “You just take it for granted what you have and these people we can help in ministry as well as gift giving.”

Though the Christmas Store now is closed for the year, Glory House Director Grant Staples said there were more things that could be done to help someone this holiday season.

It’s great that we have help, people run and support here, people come and volunteer, but I think the greatest thing to do is load the family up with some food that you’ve cooked and go find a neighbor close to your house and be a blessing to them,” Staples said. “By doing that, by your kids seeing you take the initiative, that will teach them the value of giving.”

The Glory House accepts donations year-round for its Christmas Store.

