Clinton man found guilty on 3, federal counts, including murder for hire

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A 28-year-old Clinton man was convicted Thursday of murder for hire and two other federal charges.

A federal jury convicted Joshua Druid Bryan Thursday for murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire and solicitation to commit a crime of v\

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bryan hired a hitman to murder another person.

He also entered into a conspiracy with Regan Bryan, his sister, to commit the offense.

Regan Bryan previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Payne and Matt Allen prosecuted the case.

United States Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and ATF Bureau Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson made the announcement.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.