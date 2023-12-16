Win Stuff
Class 59 of Shelby’s Youth Challenge Academy graduated 173 cadets Saturday

173 cadets have graduated from Class 59 of the Youth Challenge Academy.
173 cadets have graduated from Class 59 of the Youth Challenge Academy.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. saw 173 cadets from across Mississippi walk across the state to receive diplomas.

Commencement exercises for the YCA’s Class 59 were held at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

“(YCA) changed (my life) a lot, it really did,” said James Rushing, a graduate from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “I feel like it made me a better person than what I came in here being.”

YCA offers instruction through a military-style program over 22 weeks that gives at-risk youth and other students an opportunity to get a GED or valuable job skills.

“They changed my life dramatically, very much so,” said Jamarcus Triplett, a graduate from Louisville, Mississippi. “They believed in me and everything.”

The program stresses discipline and physical fitness.

“It let me get out of school early,” said Justice Lofton, a graduate from Cleveland, Mississippi. “It showed me how to change and adapt to different environments.”

Since its inception in 1994, YCA has seen 11, 294 cadets graduate.

“It changed my life mentally, physically, and I’m proud of how I am now and what it turned me out to be,” said Gracie Moody, a graduate from Neely, Mississippi.

