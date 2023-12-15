Win Stuff
What’s alleged to be tallest lighted Christmas tree in Mississippi resides in Moselle

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt church is shining a big light on the holiday season.

A 64-foot-tall Christmas tree. allegedly the largest of it’s kind in Mississippi, resides in the town of Moselle.

What did it take to bring the beacon of beauty home to Jones County? Thirty-thousand lights and a lot of teamwork.

“I think it’s been great for the community and our church members,” Sweetwater Church Senior Pastor Shannon Pullen said. “Church members have volunteered, and many of our men and ladies have come help hang the lights.

“Everything you see here done was done by our church members.”

Sweetwater Church in Moselle has been doing its drive-thru Christmas lights for the past three years at no cost to the community.

“Church members come every Friday and Saturday night and we offer several things, we give away free hot chocolate and free apple cider till it runs out every night,” Shannon Pullen said. “We try not to run out, but we have, and we have church members here to speak and entertain people.”

The original plan was not to have, potentially, the tallest tree in Mississippi.

It just happened to happen by donation.

“We had a smaller tree,” Sweetwater Church Pastor Channing Pullen. “It’s about 30 feet, and a couple of men in our church donated the pipe for a bigger tree.

“We didn’t know how much bigger it would be when it first started putting it up.”

Sweetwater Church members said the tree impacts their little community in a big way, and the teamwork needed to set everything up will have a positive impact.

“It’s letting the community know we’re here,” Student Pastor Grant Pullen said. “Just come by and see it, and I believe that it’s just going to continue to get bigger and better.”

Visitors can drive through to see the lights, seven days a week, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hot chocolate and apple cider are served on Fridays and Saturdays.

