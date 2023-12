WDAM 7′s weekend sports offerings on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will be bringing a heaping helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Soccer: Premier League: Burnley v. Everton 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Golf: PNC Championship 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Time Soccer Premier League: Liverpool v. Manchester United 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Golf: PNC Championship 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Winter Sports: United States Ski & Snowboard 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars 7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Avaccados from Mexic o Cure Bowl: 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m.,-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-Midnight Sunday Time 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

