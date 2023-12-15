HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week, Pandora, from Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg.

It’s been a long four months trying to get Pandora’s adoption ready after Hub City staff found her in pretty poor condition earlier in the year.

“When she was found at Camp Shelby, she was literally just a ball of mush,” said Sally Crane with Hub City Humane Society. “She had no fur, she was very sick and we weren’t sure if she was going to make it.”

Pandora, August 2023 (Hub City Humane Society)

“But as with all dogs at Hub City Humane Society, we always give them a chance, so we took her to our vet,” Crane said. “We put a lot of time and money into her. She ended up having a staph infection and an autoimmune disease which complicated the staph infection and then she also had a ton of intestinal parasites. She had a lot of things working against her, but with time and love, and medicine and medical intervention, she got back to this beautiful girl we have now, and she’s got all her hair back and she is full of personality and just such a sweet dog.”

The five-year-old terrier is now ready to be adopted into a loving home.

“Terriers have such a big personality,” Crane said. “She has a lot of energy, but she’s also very happy just sitting in your lap.”

For those who already have pets in the home, it would likely be Pandora’s first interaction with cats.

“As with most terriers, they are very interested in cats, but we haven’t put her in with our cats yet,” Crane said. “She is very interested in them though. But in general, they are not usually as good with cats and small animals, but she has been good with kids and families.”

Since her medical issues are immune-mediated, and there is the potential that she will require additional extensive treatment throughout her life, Hub City says that she needs an experienced animal owner and won’t be available for adoption to a first-time pet owner.

