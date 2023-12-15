Oxford woman arrested after allegedly hitting person with broken bottle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person with a broken bottle.
According to the Oxford Police Department, the disturbance occurred in the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered the victim who was injured by a broken bottle.
Anna Stone, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Stone was issued a $40,000 bond after her initial court hearing.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.