Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MSU: Four children in car during stabbing of university employee

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the suspect who was arrested in connection to a stabbing of a Mississippi State University employee near an MSU dorm has been released.

Monday afternoon, an employee of Mississippi State was stabbed while in a car near Herbert Hall.

Campus officials tell 3 On Your Side that 38-year-old Gavin Sudduth is charged with aggravated domestic assault and child endangerment. They say he is not affiliated with the university

WLBT also confirmed that there were four children in the car when the stabbing occurred. The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released regarding the motive of the attack. However, it has been determined that it was a domestic situation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Anna Stone, 21
Oxford woman arrested after allegedly hitting person with broken bottle
Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him
-
Missing woman reported in Marion Co.
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House
The Honey Island Clydesdales are providing carriage rides this weekend for visitors to...
Honey Island Clydesdales provide carriage rides for Columbia Christmas visitors
West Jones swim team
West Jones celebrates state champion football, swim teams
'Homebaked for the Holidays' treats international students.
USM international students greeted with something sweet
West Jones swim team
West Jones celebrates state champion football, swim teams