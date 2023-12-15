Missing woman reported in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman has been reported missing in Marion County.

According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Angeline Johnson was last seen in the front yard of 126 Sistrunk Road in Columbia on Thursday.

If you know Johnson’s whereabouts, you can contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 736-5051.

