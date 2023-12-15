Win Stuff
Missing woman reported in Marion Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman has been reported missing in Marion County.

According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Angeline Johnson was last seen in the front yard of 126 Sistrunk Road in Columbia on Thursday.

If you know Johnson’s whereabouts, you can contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 736-5051.

