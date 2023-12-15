Local players gear up for Mississippi/Alabama all-star game at “The Rock”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi/Alabama all-star game returns to the Magnolia state and players of the Pine Belt don’t have to travel far to participate in the 37th annual showcase.

For the fifth time, the game will be held at “The Rock” on the campus of Southern Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

Seven local players were invited to suit up for team Mississippi:

AJ Maddox (QB) - Oak Grove

PJ Woodland (DB) - Oak Grove

Amarion Fortenberry (DB) - Columbia

Rase Jones (LB) - West Jones

Elijah Baker (OL) - Hattiesburg

Caleb Moore (DL) - Oak Grove

Kamron Beavers (DL) - Bay Springs

“It’s fun to play alongside them in this all star game and just showing what we can do when we all come together,” Fortenberry said.

“Back at home they’re proud of me,” Beavers said. “And I’m proud of them for staying down with me on this journey.”

“You act like who you hang around,” Jones said. “These guys being recruited, you’re going to be recruited. These guys that are better than you, it’s going to make you better. It helps a lot character-wise – how they live their life you can kinda go off of that.”

“The coolest part is just to be around the best guys in Mississippi every day, learning from these guys on and off the field,” Woodland said. “Mississippi football kind of gets looked over but we have some dogs in Mississippi.”

Alabama leads the all-time series 25-11, claiming the last three meetings. Mississippi is 3-1 at “The Rock.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.