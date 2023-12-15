Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Local players gear up for Mississippi/Alabama all-star game at “The Rock”

By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi/Alabama all-star game returns to the Magnolia state and players of the Pine Belt don’t have to travel far to participate in the 37th annual showcase.

For the fifth time, the game will be held at “The Rock” on the campus of Southern Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

Seven local players were invited to suit up for team Mississippi:

  • AJ Maddox (QB) - Oak Grove
  • PJ Woodland (DB) - Oak Grove
  • Amarion Fortenberry (DB) - Columbia
  • Rase Jones (LB) - West Jones
  • Elijah Baker (OL) - Hattiesburg
  • Caleb Moore (DL) - Oak Grove
  • Kamron Beavers (DL) - Bay Springs

“It’s fun to play alongside them in this all star game and just showing what we can do when we all come together,” Fortenberry said.

“Back at home they’re proud of me,” Beavers said. “And I’m proud of them for staying down with me on this journey.”

“You act like who you hang around,” Jones said. “These guys being recruited, you’re going to be recruited. These guys that are better than you, it’s going to make you better. It helps a lot character-wise – how they live their life you can kinda go off of that.”

“The coolest part is just to be around the best guys in Mississippi every day, learning from these guys on and off the field,” Woodland said. “Mississippi football kind of gets looked over but we have some dogs in Mississippi.”

Alabama leads the all-time series 25-11, claiming the last three meetings. Mississippi is 3-1 at “The Rock.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
Gabrielle Craft, 28, is accused of stealing an ambulance from Covington County Hospital...
Covington woman in jail for allegedly stealing ambulance
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
The initial appearance hearing was held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Bond set for 18-year-old charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Mississippi/Alabama all-star game
Local players gear up for Mississippi/Alabama all-star game at "The Rock"
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
Marcus Boyles returns to coach football in Petal
This is the seventh consecutive state championship for the Warrior dance team and the 19th...
OGHS dance team wins state title