Lamar County School District’s Pre-K program receives $100,000 donation

By Delaney Dukes
By Delaney Dukes
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The First Bank in Hattiesburg donated $100,000 to the Lamar County School District’s “Early Learning Collaborative.”

The pre-kindergarten voluntary program was created as a way to help prepare kids for their educational careers.

The collaborative currently boasts 17 classes, with a list of 4-year-olds already drawn up and waiting to register.

LCSD Assistant Superintendent Teresa Jenny said that the donation will help expand the program to all the schools in the district.

“The main part of the early learning collaborative is to make sure children are ready for kindergarten,” Jenny said. “There’s a big push to make sure our kids are school-ready, and our program provides that.”

To sign up or for more information, please visit www.lamarcountyschools.org.

