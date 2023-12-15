Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A love triangle has left a married man in critical condition.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Quindarious Robertson, 23, arrived at a home in the 900 block of 10th Street North Thursday evening.

When he saw his wife with the homeowner, Robertson attempted to confront her. As she was opening the door, Chief Daughtry says Robertson pushed it open.

The homeowner — who already had a gun in his hand — shot Robertson when he entered.

“No charges have been filed at this time. The incident will likely fall under the Mississippi ‘Castle Doctrine’ law that allows residents in their own home to protect themselves if they feel threatened or in danger in any way. Our investigation continues into the incident,” Chief Daughtry added.

The chief says Columbus Police will present the case to the Grand Jury for consideration.

Chief Daughtry said no arrest was made because Robertson was “clearly inside his [the wife’s lover] home” when the shooting took place.

No one else was injured in the incident. The husband is being treated for his injuries at UMMC.

