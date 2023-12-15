Win Stuff
Glendale Utility District issues boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glendale Utility District has issued a boil water notice that is expected to affect around 75 customers.

The notice will affect customers located on Mini Farm Road to Peps Point Road. Other roads affected include J.C. Bryant Road, River Road and any adjacent roads that lose pressure or water completely.

The cause of the boil water notice is due to a water main break at J.C. Bryant and Peps Point Road in Hattiesburg.

The district said the water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink and customers will be notified.

