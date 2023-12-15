4 escape unharmed from Ellisville fire that caused ‘extreme’ damage

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four residents escaped injury after an early Thursday evening fire that caused “extreme” damage to an Ellisville home.

Firefighters from six Jones County fire departments were on site from 5:10 p.m. until about 8 p.m. Thursday, bringing a fire at 575 Mississippi 590 under control.

Upon arrival firefighters found a large, single-story brick home with flames already breaching the roof on the rear of the residence, near a kitchen.

Four occupants inside at the time the blaze erupted were able to escape the home unharmed.

The home sustained extreme damage, as did a nearby vehicle.

An Ellisville home suffered extreme damage Thursday evening in a fire. (Jones County Fire Council)

South Jones, Southwest, Boggy, Pleasant Ridge and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

The Ellisville Fire Department provided mutual aid with the volunteers.

Firefighters initially attacked the interior, but eventually had to evacuate the home because of compromised structural integrity to such an extent that it jeopardized firefighter safety.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded and assisted with traffic control.

