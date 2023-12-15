Asbury Foundation ending this month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In 14 days, the Asbury Foundation of Hattiesburg will no longer exist.

In a news release on Friday, the board said it has met its mission to support healthcare.

Since 1984, the Asbury Foundation has supported the area’s healthcare system and supported the education and training of health-related professionals at local colleges and universities, specifically William Carey University, the University of Mississippi, Pearl River Community College and Jones College.

The board said the foundation created an endowed fund at each of these schools so that the income can be used to support and help retain top-flight faculty to staff these healthcare programs and help provide excellent healthcare education for future generations.

“Going forward, we believe that these academic institutions with a focus on healthcare education will be able to use the endowed funding to support our community through the continued training of quality healthcare professionals,” read the release.

The foundation also provided grant funding for several projects in its more than 20 years of existence. Some of these projects include:

Asbury Hospice House, Association of Retarded Citizens, Christian Services, drug courts, Dubard Center, Edwards Street, Extra Table, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Flag Plaza at Lake Terrace Convention Center, food programs, Homes of Hope, Mission at the Cross, Mission Mississippi, Mount Olive Ministries, R3SM Volunteer House, Scholarship funds at MSU, UM, USM, Pearl River, Jones, William Carey, and Millsaps, School of Nursing and Health Sciences Building at William Carey, School of Nursing Building at USM, The Salvation Army, United Way of Southeast Mississippi and William Carey College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The board said each project has brought great rewards and improvements to the community.

“The Board of Directors wishes to thank the recipients of all the grants distributed over the years for the work they have done and continue to do and recognizes the great benefit these organizations have made to the citizens of South Mississippi,” the release read.

The Asbury Foundation will be ended on Dec. 29.

