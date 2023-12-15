12/15 Ryan’s “Clear & Chilly” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s still cold enough to please all the fans of late fall/winter weather, but we’ve warmed considerably from where we were at the start of the week. If you remember we started with widespread frost and borderline hard-freeze conditions, but lows have slowly warmed into the low-to-mid 40s as of today. We’ll go even further into the low 50s by tomorrow morning, but that’s where are slow and steady warming trend comes to an end. That’s due to increasing cloud cover and eventual rain chances, moving in as early as the late morning hours of tomorrow.

So, as usual when a front is approaching we’ll see a surge of warmer air and moisture, which is why we’ll see our warmest mornings around this time, but this “surge” will be greatly subdued by the Gulf Low moving into Florida. Its close proximity us means our wind is coming in out of the east instead of the southeast as we often see with an approaching front. This is going to cause quite a bit of friction in our local activity, not allowing it to organize so thunderstorms aren’t likely and severe weather is not expected. I do expect scattered showers off and on from about 9:30 AM - 9 PM, but not much more than that. By Sunday the skies will have cleared and the sun returns, but don’t expect any significant warming or cooling until after Monday when a dry front brings back a couple of cooler-than-average days and frosty mornings for next week.

