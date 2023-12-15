110 West Lamar Water Association customers under boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 110 customers are now under a boil water notice after one was issued by the West Lamar Water Association.

The notice will affect customers in the following areas: Bridgefield Villas and Bridgefield Gardens subdivisions.

A certified operator for the association said the notice was due to an emergency repair.

The boil water notice will be in effect until all samples are approved.

Customers are reminded to boil water meant for human consumption for at least one minute when service is restored.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.