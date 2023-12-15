Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

110 West Lamar Water Association customers under boil water notice

boil water notice
boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 110 customers are now under a boil water notice after one was issued by the West Lamar Water Association.

The notice will affect customers in the following areas: Bridgefield Villas and Bridgefield Gardens subdivisions.

A certified operator for the association said the notice was due to an emergency repair.

The boil water notice will be in effect until all samples are approved.

Customers are reminded to boil water meant for human consumption for at least one minute when service is restored.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Craft, 28, is accused of stealing an ambulance from Covington County Hospital...
Covington woman in jail for allegedly stealing ambulance
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Gulfport-International Airport
While there were no injuries, the investigation will disrupt Red Lobster’s everyday business....
Firefighters investigate reports of smoke at Hattiesburg Red Lobster, says HFD
Jasper County Justice Court judge arrested twice in two days.
Jasper County judge jailed twice in 2 days
Sealy, according to Thursday’s press release, currently serves as the City of Hattiesburg’s...
Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy to retire after 36 years of service

Latest News

Tall tree casts long light.
Tall tree casts long light
Mississippi/Alabama all-star game
Local players gear up for Mississippi/Alabama all-star game at “The Rock”
6pm Headlines 12/14
6pm Headlines 12/14
The crawfish crop could be hugely impacted by last summer's mega-heat.
Summer heat impacting impending crawfish season