What to do with a scam call

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports have been circulating of a Publisher Clearing House scam in the Hattiesburg area.

In this case, a caller reportedly congratulated a resident about swinni8ng a $2 million pot, but to get the money, the resident would have to send a certain amount of money in gift cards.

The scammers also reportedly make threats in an attempt to scare people enough that they’ll oblige.

First tip: Think a scam artist is on the other end of the phone line? Hang up.

The Federal Trade Commission said don’t pay someone who insists that a payment be made with a gift card, cryptocurrency, a payment app or a wire transfer service like Western Union or MoneyGram.

That’s a scam.

The FTC said if one acts quickly and reports it to the company or bank behind the payment option. one might be able to get the money back, depending on how the money was paid, .

Scam calls can be reported to the FTC at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.

Report scams to local law enforcement agencies.

