Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Wednesday night crash in Forrest Co. results in major damages, minor injuries

North Forrest VFD Chief Brandon Odom said one vehicle and an 18-wheeler suffered major...
North Forrest VFD Chief Brandon Odom said one vehicle and an 18-wheeler suffered major damages, but there were only minor injuries.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wednesday night crash in Forrest County resulted in significant damages but only minor injuries.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at mile marker 71 on I-59 South. He said multiple vehicles were involved, including one 18-wheeler hauling car parts.

One of the passenger vehicles and the 18-wheeler suffered major damages, said North Forrest VFD Chief Brandon Odom.

Thankfully, he reported only minor injuries and said all parties refused medical treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and AAA Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
The initial appearance hearing was held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Bond set for 18-year-old charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.
Jonathan
Exclusive: Rankin Co. mom says her missing son was buried without her knowing
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Latest News

Balancing holiday budgets this year.
Take control of holiday spending this year
Hattiesburg photographer and social media influencer Emily Moncus has all the tips and tricks...
Hattiesburg photographer & influencer gives tips for DIY holiday photos
Balancing budgets high on some holiday lists this year.
Money saving tips during the holiday season
Jeremy McClain, Southern Miss Athletic Director
Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain recaps football season, looks forward to 2024
Jeremy McClain, Southern Miss Athletic Director
Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain recaps football season, looks forward to 2024