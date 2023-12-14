Wednesday night crash in Forrest Co. results in major damages, minor injuries

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wednesday night crash in Forrest County resulted in significant damages but only minor injuries.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at mile marker 71 on I-59 South. He said multiple vehicles were involved, including one 18-wheeler hauling car parts.

One of the passenger vehicles and the 18-wheeler suffered major damages, said North Forrest VFD Chief Brandon Odom.

Thankfully, he reported only minor injuries and said all parties refused medical treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and AAA Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

