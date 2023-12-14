Win Stuff
Tips to manage holiday stress

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parties, cooking, and shopping are probably all on your to-do list. For a lot of people... it’s overwhelming.

WLBT went straight to the experts to get advice on managing the stresses of the holiday season.

”I think it’s important to keep in mind that the holidays are not always a jolly time for people,” explained Dr. Katherine Pannel, Medical Director of Right Track Medical and Magnolia Health Plan. “In fact, most people do struggle during the holidays.”

Psychiatrist Dr. Katherine Pannel explains that for those already struggling with a mental illness, whether that be depression or anxiety, about 60 percent of those individuals noticed their symptoms worsen during the holidays.

“We have to you know, really set realistic expectations and know that the holidays are not going to be a perfect time,” she noted. “It’s not gonna be that Hallmark movie. It’s not going to be that Rockwellian picture.”

Another major step towards a more peaceful holiday season is setting boundaries.

“Whether that be social, you don’t have to go to every Christmas party prioritize, it’s okay to say no, I mean, it’s exhausting,” added Pannel.

That’s particularly important for those who have struggled with alcohol or substance abuse because this time of year can be triggering for them and spark a relapse.

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health is sharing in trying to get out the message to be aware of managing holiday stress.

As we immerse ourselves in the festive spirit of the season, it's important to acknowledge that the holidays can bring...

Posted by Mississippi Department of Mental Health on Monday, December 11, 2023

“One of the biggest things is just realizing that is okay to ask for help,” described Jas N Smith, Mississippi Department of Mental Health Public Information Officer. “Nobody can do everything. And sometimes by accepting help, that’s a gift to the person who wants to help you.”

And if even the tips aren’t helping, there are options.

“If you are feeling overwhelmed, and it is something that is lasting a long time, and you’re maybe feeling some depression, or some anxiety that you just can’t shake, reach out, seek some help, either from a family member or maybe a pastor or a mental health professional,” added Smith.

If waiting to speak with someone isn’t an option, 988 is the crisis hotline to speak to a professional immediately.

