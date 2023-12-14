Win Stuff
Sunny for your Friday, but showers will move in on Saturday.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cool as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

Sunday will be much nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 50s.

We will start off next week with mostly sunny and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

