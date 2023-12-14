Win Stuff
Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain recaps football season, looks forward to 2024

By Taylor Curet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain sits down with WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet to discuss USM’s football season, his confidence with coach Will Hall’s leadership moving forward and plans for Reed Green Coliseum renovations.

