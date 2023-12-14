Win Stuff
Not as cold tonight as clouds move into the Pine Belt

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low to mid 40s.

Skies will be cloudy for your Thursday as highs top out into the mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

There will be a slight chance of rain this weekend. Models show that a few showers will be possible for your Saturday and Sunday, but confidence is low on how widespread the showers will be. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

We will start off next week mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

