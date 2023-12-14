More than $6 M in MS support approved by FEMA, SBA 6 months after June storms
News release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency
MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been six months since the June 14-19 severe storms and tornadoes wrecked parts of Mississippi, and Federal support is still assisting homeowners, renters, businesses and local governments with recovery.
More than $6 million in federal support has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for homeowners, renters and businesses.
In addition, FEMA is working in the affected communities to provide public assistance grants to local governments.
Assistance for Individuals and Households
As of Monday, Dec. 11, more than $3 million in FEMA grants have been approved for renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties.
- More than $2.5 million in Housing Assistance that helps pay for uninsured home repairs, home replacement and rental assistance for short-term lodging.
- More than $433,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for uninsured personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs.
- FEMA’s Call Out/Enhanced Applicant Services team identified and contacted survivors who were challenged by the application and appeals process. Team members completed more than 900 interviews with applicants, resulting in grants that they might not have gotten otherwise.
Disaster Loans from the SBA
The SBA has approved more than $3.8 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses as of Sunday, Dec. 10.
These flexible loans can help supplement insurance settlements and FEMA grants.
- More than $3.4 million in home loans.
- More than $367,000 in business loans.
Public Assistance
As of Dec. 11, more than $690,000 has been approved for six projects, with more than $1.7 million for nine projects pending approval.
29 counties and one tribal nation were approved for public assistance:
- Adams
- Amite
- Attala
- Claiborne
- Copiah
- Covington
- Franklin
- Greene
- Holmes
- Humphreys
- Itawamba
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Madison
- Mississippi Choctaw Indian Reservation
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Perry
- Rankin
- Scott
- Simpson
- Smith
- Warren
- Wayne
- Yazoo
FEMA’s Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program that aids state, local, tribal and territorial governments, and certain types of nonprofit organizations impacted by declared disasters.
FEMA also works with local and state officials to provide reimbursement for eligible work including debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to infrastructure and other structures.
For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727.
