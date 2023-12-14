More than $6 M in MS support approved by FEMA, SBA 6 months after June storms

News release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been six months since the June 14-19 severe storms and tornadoes wrecked parts of Mississippi, and Federal support is still assisting homeowners, renters, businesses and local governments with recovery.

More than $6 million in federal support has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for homeowners, renters and businesses.

In addition, FEMA is working in the affected communities to provide public assistance grants to local governments.

Assistance for Individuals and Households

As of Monday, Dec. 11, more than $3 million in FEMA grants have been approved for renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties.

More than $2.5 million in Housing Assistance that helps pay for uninsured home repairs, home replacement and rental assistance for short-term lodging.

More than $433,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for uninsured personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs.

FEMA’s Call Out/Enhanced Applicant Services team identified and contacted survivors who were challenged by the application and appeals process. Team members completed more than 900 interviews with applicants, resulting in grants that they might not have gotten otherwise.

Disaster Loans from the SBA

The SBA has approved more than $3.8 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses as of Sunday, Dec. 10.

These flexible loans can help supplement insurance settlements and FEMA grants.

More than $3.4 million in home loans.

More than $367,000 in business loans.

Public Assistance

As of Dec. 11, more than $690,000 has been approved for six projects, with more than $1.7 million for nine projects pending approval.

29 counties and one tribal nation were approved for public assistance:

Adams

Amite

Attala

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Franklin

Greene

Holmes

Humphreys

Itawamba

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lawrence

Leake

Madison

Mississippi Choctaw Indian Reservation

Neshoba

Newton

Perry

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Warren

Wayne

Yazoo

FEMA’s Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program that aids state, local, tribal and territorial governments, and certain types of nonprofit organizations impacted by declared disasters.

FEMA also works with local and state officials to provide reimbursement for eligible work including debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to infrastructure and other structures.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727.

