Money saving tips during the holiday season

Take control of holiday spending this year.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the season of giving, and parking lots across the Pine Belt have been full of people looking for that special gift for that special someone.

But in a time where inflation has plagued people’s minds, how do you make sure you have a merry Christmas and a happy new year?

This year, the National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend an average of nearly $1,000 on Christmas items--leading to a U.S. total of more than $900 billion; more than twice the amount spent in 2004.

“Luckily, the Black Friday deals lasted a little longer than they typically had in seasons past,” said local shopper Evan Stacy.

Stacy said he’s feeling the effects of inflation this holiday season.

“When I was shopping for my brothers, there were a couple of gifts that I thought that I would spend maybe $40 on,” he said. “I found myself spending $60-$65, plus.”

Others, like Kambry Montgomery, hold yearly traditions around this time and make preparations to soften the blow to their pockets.

“It’s like a whole month in advance that I have to figure out how much I’m going to spend and what I’m going to buy,” she said.

And she’s on the right track, according to bank manager Wade McDaniel, as he gives out money-saving tips that include starting early, making a budget and sticking to it, avoiding desperation buying and creating an account just for Christmas.

“That’s a great account for anyone that’s not trying to get stuck in December, and like, ‘Oh my gosh. What do I do?’” McDaniel said.

He says the easiest way is to access your online banking to track your spending, or use good, old-fashioned pen and paper.

“You have to be a little bit more self-accountable, especially nowadays,” he said. “You got used to the lifestyle you had before where you could spend a little easier.

“Now, prices have gone up on everything, so it’s a little tougher.”

