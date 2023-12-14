Meridian gangster sentenced to more than 21 years on drug charge

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – A Meridian man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jeremy Lovell, 45, described as a Simon City Royals gang member, was sentenced Wednesday to 262 months.

According to court documents, Lovell was found in possession of approximately 630 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms during the execution of a search warrant at his residence on May 3, 2022.

Law enforcement determined that from 2020 to 2022, Lovell distributed more than 104 pounds of methamphetamine in Lauderdale County.

Court documents said Lovell had prior convictions for burglary of a commercial building and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Adam T. Stuart prosecuted the case.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson made the announcement.

