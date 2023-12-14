Local Laurel coffee shop opens roastery

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - Local Laurel favorite, Lee’s Coffee and Tea, opened up an in-house roastery, Cross Roads Roastery, Wednesday morning.

The shop is now able to manufacture its own products in-store that includes roasting, grinding packaging and selling coffee beans while being able to distribute to coffee shops around town.

Owner Dell Smith said the new addition was inspired by his own life.

“The start of the roastery was kind of a representative of me, a turning point in my life, a big kind of intersection where I had to decide, ‘Well, am I going to go all in on the coffee industry?’” Smith said. “I was a teacher working on my PhD earlier and so it was kind of a crossroads for me.

“So it was kind of like representative of both of those things.”

The coffee shop has been in Smith’s family for more than 24 years.

