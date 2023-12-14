Win Stuff
Jones County deputies have shooting skills weighed, rated

Firearm certification required for Jones County deputies.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department took part in its firearm certification course Wednesday

Detective Abraham McKenzie, who has spent the last 14 years as a firearm training instructor, said there are specific procedures deputies must use when operating a firearm.

“They are making sure that they have proper sight picture, making sure they have proper control. knowing when to take commands and learn to when to shoot and not to shoot,” McKenzie said.

Every deputy has to meet a proficiency standard to be certified.

“It just keeps the guys on their toes. makes sure they’re not having any problems and that we’re the best that we can be for the citizens,” Training Director Eddie Ingram said.

Deputies fired a variety of handguns to hit targets on the field.

The training includes a close-up, middle- and long-range shooting with different types of guns.

The deputies even have to go through a night course.

“We have fast-evolving situations that happen to take place and we gotta make very quick decisions,” said McKenzie.

Ingram said it’s important for officers to be prepared while out in the community, but also important to keep residents safe.

“No officer ever wants to use his firearm, but it’s always a possibility in today’s society,” Ingram said. “It’s more than it’s ever been before.”

The sheriff’s office has to take recertification tests at least three times a year.

