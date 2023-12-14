Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ikea is giving away turkey-sized meatballs for Christmas

The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with...
The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.(Ikea)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Forget the holiday ham, Ikea is offering fans the ultimate dinner showstopper this Christmas season – the first-ever turkey-sized meatball.

The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.

“The Turkey-Sized meatball is the ultimate Christmas showstopper for fans of IKEA meatballs. Launched in time for Christmas, we can’t wait for some of our customers to make it the centerpiece of their Christmas dinner,” food manager Karen Hughes said in a press release.

The company is giving away dozens of the 10 lbs. meatballs in the United Kingdom this year.

Ikea also has Veggieball Christmas Trees for people who don’t eat meat. Created using a lot of veggieballs from the Ikea range, the kit comes with a cone-shaped base to create a do-it-yourself plant-based meal.

Ikea will show customers ways to get their hands on the oversized meatballs via its Instagram page.

Packs of normal-sized meatballs are available for purchase for people outside of the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
Gabrielle Craft, 28, is accused of stealing an ambulance from Covington County Hospital...
Covington woman in jail for allegedly stealing ambulance
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Evacuation at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
The initial appearance hearing was held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Bond set for 18-year-old charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Balancing holiday budgets this year.
Take control of holiday spending this year
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps
Police have arrested Kierre Wiliams (right) in the death of Father Stephen Gutgsell (left),...
Suspect had no prior connection to murdered priest, prosecutors say
FILE - A member of the National Guard patrols the area outside of the U.S. Capitol at the...
Big pay raise for troops in defense bill sent to Biden. Conservatives stymied on cultural issues