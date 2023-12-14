Hattiesburg Police Chief Sealy announces retirement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After 36 years of service to the city, Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy has announced that she will be retiring from law enforcement at the end of January 2024.

“This role has been more than an honor,” said Sealy in a press release Thursday morning. “When my career began in the early 1980s, I fell in love with Hattiesburg and its residents. Being able to spend my entire career here and to serve in its top position has made me very proud.”

Sealy, according to Thursday’s press release, currently serves as the City of Hattiesburg’s first female police chief and as one of the very few chiefs who have served their entire careers in Hattiesburg.

