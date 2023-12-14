Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Firefighters investigate reports of smoke at Hattiesburg Red Lobster, says HFD

-
-(Brandy McGill)
By WDAM Staff and Brandy McGill
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded in force to reports of smoke at the Red Lobster on U.S. 98/Hardy Street Thursday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr, workers said they smelled smoke while opening the restaurant but couldn’t find a cause. They notified the fire department to investigate.

Carr said five crews arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. He added that fire crews suspected a possible electrical fire since the workers hadn’t started cooking yet.

While there were no injuries, the investigation will disrupt Red Lobster’s everyday business. Carr said he was unsure of how long that would be.

The situation is still under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says
The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with...
Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large
The initial appearance hearing was held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Bond set for 18-year-old charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.
Jonathan
Exclusive: Rankin Co. mom says her missing son was buried without her knowing
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Latest News

Balancing holiday budgets this year.
Take control of holiday spending this year
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Evacuation at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
Sealy, according to Thursday’s press release, currently serves as the City of Hattiesburg’s...
Hattiesburg Police Chief Sealy announces retirement
North Forrest VFD Chief Brandon Odom said one vehicle and an 18-wheeler suffered major...
Wednesday night crash in Forrest Co. results in major damages, minor injuries