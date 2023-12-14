Firefighters investigate reports of smoke at Hattiesburg Red Lobster, says HFD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded in force to reports of smoke at the Red Lobster on U.S. 98/Hardy Street Thursday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr, workers said they smelled smoke while opening the restaurant but couldn’t find a cause. They notified the fire department to investigate.

Carr said five crews arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. He added that fire crews suspected a possible electrical fire since the workers hadn’t started cooking yet.

While there were no injuries, the investigation will disrupt Red Lobster’s everyday business. Carr said he was unsure of how long that would be.

The situation is still under investigation.

