Evacuation at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging...
Officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a "wide ranging threat."(Photo source: Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, officials evacuated the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after receiving a threat.

Officials don’t believe the threat to be credible but “out of an abundance of caution” the airport told visitors to leave so that the airport can perform a security sweep.

The threat was also sent to Stennis International Airport where tenants were told to evacuate.

The threat originally came as an email, and is described as “a wide ranging threat.” An airport spokesperson told WLOX News other transportation agencies in the state received similar threats.

Passengers that went through security had to leave, and will have to be rescreened by TSA. Flights departing from GPT will likely be delayed.

Passengers on arriving flights were told to stay in their planes until the security sweep completes. It’s unknown at this time if passengers were told to leave any outbound flights.

Local law enforcement, including the Biloxi Bomb Squad, is helping to check both airports for any danger.

This is a developing story, and WLOX will give updates as new details come in.

