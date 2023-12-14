Energy efficiency tips for the winter

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the temperatures drop, don’t let watch the electric bill go up.

Sustainability is key to staying warm this winter, experts say.

Before turning on the heat, remember that some obstacles will need to be overcome if the proper, routine maintenance hasn’t been done.

Heat pumps are the most common way that people in the Pine Belt stay warm during the coldest months of the year.

Just remember: They can freeze over, and that’s when it becomes a problem and needs an inspection from a professional.

“If you have a heat pump, make sure your outside unit is clear, probably at least 18-to-20 inches around the condenser and outside unit,” said Dean Blackwell, Hattiesburg’s American Heating and Air service manager. “If you see it frosting up, they do that. We get a lot of calls about people ‘Hey, my unit is freezing up.’”

Without proper care on household appliances, it will take more energy for them to work.

“A heating system that’s dirty or neglected has to work harder than necessary to raise the temperature of your home,” said Amanda Mills, Dixie Electric Power Association communication manager. “So, whatever desired setting you have your heating unit on, in these 30-, 40-degree temps that we have experienced and we will see into the next couple of weeks, that unit is going to work harder, which is going to make your electric bill go up.”

Experts said not to forget about simple things, such as changing the filter in your HVAC unit.

“The same way that we need yearly checkups, your HVAC unit needs one as well,” Mills said. “Regular maintenance will help them run smoothly, which will help you save money in the long run.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.