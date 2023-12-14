Win Stuff
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign starts Friday

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in the Pine Belt is participating in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driver interdiction campaign starting tomorrow.

The campaign begins Friday and goes through Monday, Jan. 1.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said deputies working overtime details, funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, will be conducting DUI safety checkpoints and saturation patrols aimed at removing impaired drivers from Jones County roadways.

“Drivers who are impaired by alcohol, illegal narcotics, and/or legal pharmaceuticals are a danger to the traveling public, passengers in their own vehicles, and themselves. Don’t drive impaired. The life you save may be your own,” said Berlin.

The sheriff’s department said it does not publish the locations of the DUI safety checkpoints or DUI saturation patrols.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook that they will be participating.

