Covington woman in jail for allegedly stealing ambulance

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County woman has been arrested for auto theft, after authorities say she stole an ambulance from Covington County Hospital early Wednesday morning.

The Collins Police Department said Gabrielle Craft, 28, of the Hopewell community, allegedly stole an ambulance from the Covington County Hospital Ambulance Service building around 5 a.m. Wednesday

Police said she drove the ambulance south on U.S. 49 to Seminary and was arrested by a Covington County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Her road trip lasted less than 30 minutes.

Craft was taken to the Collins City Jail.

She made her first appearance in Collins Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

Hospital personnel said the vehicle’s engine was running when it was stolen.

“The vehicle was out there running early in the morning, trying to defrost it, and get ready to go through the standard operating procedure of doing the check off before your shift begins and the vehicle was taken for a little ride,” said David Culpepper, director of marketing for Covington County Hospital.

“It’s got software on it, GPS, where we were able to track it and pick it up pretty quick and know where it was at.”

Police said they don’t know why Craft took the ambulance.

They said her case likely will be turned over to a grand jury July 2024.

