Christian Services hosting its ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is hosting its “Birthday Party for Jesus” event this weekend.

Children and their parents are invited to come out and hear the story of the birth of Jesus through live music, a nativity scene, crafts and receiving gifts.

Christian Services said the event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer.

“There have been people saved, and have been remembering about Jesus and the hugs when they’re like ‘Oh, thank you!’” Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West said. “Just to know that they’re loved, and that everybody is worth celebrating the birth of Jesus.

“It’s just an amazing day to see families happy and just celebrating,”

The event will run from 11 am until 2 pm on Saturday.

One adult needs to be attendance for every four children.

Children must be present to receive a gift.

Donations of toys for ages 12 and under are still needed.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, stop by Christian Services during normal business hours for more information.

