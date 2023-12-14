Win Stuff
Attorney General, attorney react after grand jury decision in officer-involved shooting of 11-year-old

Aderrien Murry, 11
Aderrien Murry, 11(CNN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she’ll take no further action against an officer involved in a shooting earlier this year after a grand jury refused to indict him.

Meanwhile, an attorney for the 11-year-old who was shot says he will continue to seek justice.

On December 12, a grand jury in Sunflower County reported that it had found no criminal conduct had been conducted by the officer involved in the May 20 shooting of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry.

Murry was treated for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, and fractured ribs after he was shot by an officer with the Indianola Police Department. Murry called the police on behalf of his mother following a domestic disturbance.

Two officers responded. One kicked in the front door before Murry’s mother, Nakala Murry, could open it.

In a statement, Moore says the pursuit of justice doesn’t end with the grand jury’s decision, and that his legal team will continue to “exhaust all avenues available to bring transparency and accountability to this case.”

“While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified,” he said. “We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the legal process.”

