12/14 Ryan’s “No Frost” Thursday Morning Forecast

Still chilly to start the day, but finally frost-free for the rest of the week!
12/14 Ryan's "No Frost" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally the frost has left the area, though it’s still chilly enough for all the cold weather fans out there...a decent compromise if you ask me. Lows varied a bit city by city, but on average warmed between 8-12 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. The warming trend continues into the afternoon, just not as dramatically as the high only climbs another couple of degrees from yesterday...now up to 66. We also started the day more cloudy than the last few, but will see those thin through the day and largely clear overnight. Depending on the stubbornness of the cloud cover, we could warm another degree or so, but I don’t expect we’ll hit 70. We’ll finish off the week with a good bit of sun for tomorrow, but clouds and even some scattered showers aren’t far away.

Saturday could be a bit on the rainy side, just not as much as it looked like early on in the week. I mentioned Monday rain estimates were as high as 6″ in the area due to a low passing directly overhead, but that confidence wasn’t high on that and since then it’s shifted further and further into the Gulf. It’s still holding together just enough to keep the chance of scattered showers and and isolated thunderstorm in the area through the mid afternoon into the evening...speeding up some from earlier forecasts...but will clear through the night and into Sunday. That starts off next week on the sunny and dry side, with temperatures appearing to linger near our average of 62 degrees all week.

