Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile detention center.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager is in custody after being found in possession of a firearm on a high school campus in Forrest County Wednesday.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said a call was made about a firearm being on the campus of Forrest County Agricultural High School.

A male teenager was found in possession of a firearm and was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office. The gun was also recovered without incident.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile detention center.

FCSO said they were informed that the school sent a message to parents to confirm that everyone was safe.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to the sheriff’s office, and they are working closely with school authorities to determine the details.

WDAM 7 has reached out to FCAHS’ principal and superintendent for comment on the situation and are waiting on their responses.

