Salvation Army prepares for Angel Tree distribution

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Hattiesburg has a week before its Angel Tree distribution, and with 435 angels this year, they have tons of work to do.

The army warehouse is pouring in with angels from the community to give out on Tuesday.

Lt. Myranda Estudiante said there was a greater need for families in the Pine Belt this year.

Last year, the army served 145 families, and that number has jumped to 30 more families.

“In years past, we’ve never said this child has nothing, I’m sorry,” said Lt. Estudiante. “Every child has always been taken care of and we thank the lord and the community for that.”

With the help of several organizations in the area, the army was able to fill gaps for trees.

The Family YMCA of Hattiesburg has participated with the Angel Tree for the past three years and was able to pull in toys for about 30 angels this year.

“Our members really get into this,” said Membership Director Sarah Booker. “Our members love to help provide for the community and we do too. The Salvation Army has been a great partner for us.”

When angel toys are returned to the army, they make sure all the wants are met and bag them up for pick up.

“We make sure that the sizes are correct,” said Lt. Estudiante. “We make sure the toys are appropriate for their age.”

Lt. Estudiante said there are still about 80 angels out there, so if you have them, please return them before next Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.