Salvation Army delivers Senior Angel packages

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local senior center got a huge surprise from the Salvation Army today for their Angel Tree.

On Tuesday, the army delivered care packages to its senior angels at the Bedford Care Center of Petal.

This is the second year the facility has partnered with the army for this initiative.

About 60 residents are living in the facility and filled out their Christmas wishlist about a month ago.

Items include blankets, toiletries and clothing.

“We try to find something specific to their wants and their needs,” said Becky Wilson, activities director. “We’re really excited to get their donation. It brings joy to our residents.”

The Salvation Army also delivered packages at the Bedford location in Hattiesburg.

The Bedford Care Center is always looking for donations.

