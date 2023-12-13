Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Rescuers pull boater from Back Bay of Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay. The boat capsized about 1,000 yards from Popp’s Ferry Causeway Bridge.

Fire crews rescued a boater that went into the water near Popp's Ferry Causeway Bridge.
Fire crews rescued a boater that went into the water near Popp's Ferry Causeway Bridge.(WLOX)

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis says the vessel was turning before running aground, and threw the boater into the water. The boater tried to push the boat into deeper water, but the boat began to sink.

The Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay.
The Biloxi Fire Department rescued a boater from an overturned boat in Biloxi’s Back Bay.(WLOX)

The boater then called 911 for help, and first responders were there within a few minutes. Officials were able to pull the man to safety, as well as return the troubled boat to shore.

Chief Davis says the boater is expected to be okay.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted Hattiesburg man faces murder charge following arrest
-
MHP: Man dies from injuries suffered from exiting moving ambulance
Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.
Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school
FCSO Public Information Officer Sherri Marengo said Mingo was arrested in connection with an...
Bassfield teenager charged with child exploitation, sexual battery in Forrest Co.
Bignell comes to USM after serving as an assistant coach for the last two seasons, including...
Southern Miss football hires Clay Bignell as new defensive coordinator

Latest News

HCHS seeking stocking sponsors for shelter dogs
Hub City Humane Society Christmas Stockings
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
Marcus Boyles returns to coach Petal football
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away
then-10-year-old Quantavious Eason in a Senatobia squad car
11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public