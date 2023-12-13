Marcus Boyles returns to coach football in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School welcomed back a family member on Tuesday night.

Marcus Boyles returns to coach the football team.

This comes just three years after he retired in 2020, but he was drawn back to the game, leading Meridian this past season to their first playoff berth in six years.

Boyles is the winningest active head coach in the MHSAA with five state championships between Taylorsville and Wayne County.

The ultimate goal is to bring one to Petal.

