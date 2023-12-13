Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg man who was arrested Tuesday for a murder charge is now in custody in Harrison County in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, 27-year-old Tymos Davion Carter was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, at his home in Hattiesburg.

After Carter was arrested, he was taken to the Biloxi Police Department and charged with homicide for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of a man, later identified as 31-year-old Marcus Moore of Biloxi, on Friday, Nov. 10.

Carter is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond, as issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

During their investigation, Carter was identified as one of the suspects connected to the shooting. Another suspect, Eddie Demetrius Baker, is also wanted in connection to the homicide.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Baker at this time. If anyone has information about the homicide, contact the following departments:

Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division: (228) 435-6112

Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641

Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898,

Submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

