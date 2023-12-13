Win Stuff
Laurel inclusive play center moves across town

An inclusive recreation facility for children in Laurel has moved to a new location within The City Beautiful.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An inclusive recreation facility for children in Laurel has moved to a new location within The City Beautiful.

A ribbon was cut Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the new home of “The Social Club.”

It’s relocated from downtown Laurel to Sandy Lane and is in the same building as The Children’s Specialty Clinic.

The Social Club is a non-profit organization that provides ability-inclusive recreation opportunities, primarily for middle school-aged students with special needs.

“(The new location) does give us a little bit more room,” said Crystal Phillips, founder and director of operations for The Social Club. “It also is just more accessible for our families, which is the most important thing for us and we’re also very close to other service providers right here in this same parking lot, so it makes it one less stop for our families and that’s important.”

Tuesday night, the organization celebrated the holidays by hosting its “Extraordinary Christmas Party” for children with specialized needs and their families.

