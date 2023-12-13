Win Stuff
‘It’s a God thing’: Gluckstadt raises $25K to install Safe Haven Baby Box

Wisconsin lawmakers look to make Safe Haven Baby Boxes legal in the state.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Jill Ford doesn’t like to cry.

But she was overwhelmed Wednesday when she realized the city of Gluckstadt had reached its fundraising goal to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at the new police station less than a month after the fundraising effort began.

“It’s a God thing,” she said. “He did it. He placed it on people’s hearts, and the people gave toward something that gives life.”

On Wednesday, the city announced it had raised $25,000 to go toward the purchase and installation of the box at the new Gluckstadt Police Station, which is now under construction.

The news comes about a month after the mayor and board of aldermen approved allowing the box to be located there, and weeks after a fundraising campaign was launched to help cover its costs.

The city will now purchase the device through Safe Haven Baby Box, a nonprofit organization based in Indiana. Ford found out on Tuesday that the company had already started building it.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “We just put the Christ in Christmas. That’s what we did.”

Here’s how the devices work: Parents place their babies in the box, which has an opening on the outside of the police station, fire station, or other facility.

Once the box is opened/closed, an alarm sounds and notifies first responders that a baby is present. Responders will arrive in about two minutes, giving the parents enough time to leave if they choose to do so.

Once the child is retrieved, he or she will be placed in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, and during that time, police will check to ensure the child is not missing.

Chief Barry Hale told WLBT previously that the box would be located on the side of the building, to ensure parents have privacy when they’re dropping their infant off.

Ford said the boxes will ensure babies are protected, even if their parents are unable to care for them.

“There’s so much that’s going to happen,” she said. “God’s going to bless this. He already has.”

